A Plague Tale: Requiem Performance Mode Added in New Update

A Plague Tale: Requiem was one of the few games that only had a 30 frames per second mode on consoles when it launched in October 2022. However, Asobo Studio has finally added in a Plague Tale: Requiem performance mode on PS5 through its newest update.

As noted by the game’s official Twitter account, the latest A Plague Tale: Requiem update adds an option that boosts the frame rate to 60 frames per second. Analysts haven’t picked through the update just yet, so it’s unclear how much the visuals have been toned down to compensate; the official notes aren’t more specific, either. According to Digital Foundry, it launched running at 1440p that was reconstructed up to 4K and ran at a relatively steady 30 frames per second.

As shown in the above picture, the setting is in the menu and requires players to jump back to the main menu in order to toggle it, meaning it’s not possible to quickly switch back and forth to make a more informed judgment. The update did not seem to add much more, as the 1.005.000 update patch notes weren’t more specific.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was one of the few current-gen exclusives that shipped without a 60 frames per second option on consoles. Gotham Knights and Redfall are two other big examples, and while a performance update is in the works for Arkane’s vampiric shooter, nothing been announced for the superhero RPG. On the other hand, other current-gen exclusives like the Dead Space remake, The Last of Us Part I, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor all had at least a couple visual options on consoles.