Reportedly, Asobo Studio is already hard at work on a sequel to the acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence, which hit store shelves earlier this year. If true, the team could officially unveil the title as early as 2020. Allegedly, the studio and publisher Focus Home Interactive have a 2022 release window in mind.

This report comes courtesy of French website XboxSquad, which claims to have heard about the sequel’s development from a “verified source.” While specifics about the source are not on offer, the site says confirmation came via “a head of Focus.”

Eurogamer reached out to Focus Home Interactive. According to the publication, the publisher did not outright deny the sequel rumor. Interestingly, much of Focus Home’s statement on the matter concerns the publisher’s pride in A Plague Tale: Innocence’s critical and public acclaim. In its response, the company also promised to continue promoting Asobo Studio’s title “as it deserves.”

With regards to what Asobo Studio is working on next in conjunction with the independent publisher, Focus Home noted the following: “Of course, we announced last year we are partnering with Asobo for a future project but never confirmed if it was a sequel to A Plague Tale or not–and will give more details on that title when the right time comes.”

A follow-up to A Plague Tale: Innocence almost seems a given. In addition to its critical success, the title was no slouch on the market. The Asobo Studio adventure, alongside GreedFall and World War Z, proved beneficial for Focus Home’s earnings in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: XboxSquad via Eurogamer]