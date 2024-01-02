PS Plus January 2024 Games Are Now Available

PS Plus January 2024 Games Are Now Available

By Ophélie Castelot

To kick off the new year, Sony is giving away three games to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Subscribers can download the PS Plus Essential January 2024 games and add them to their library at no extra cost. PlayStation 5 players can redeem a free copy of A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves The World, while PlayStation 4 users can access these last two games.

All the PS Plus Essential January 2024 games

PS Plus January 2024 Games A Plague Tale Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Save the World
(Photo Credit: PlayStation)

The PS Plus Essential January 2024 games include popular award-winning titles:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)
  • Evil West (PS5, PS4)
  • Nobody Saves The World (PS5, PS4)

The Game Awards 2022’s Game of the Year winner A Plague Tale: Requiem follows the adventures of siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune who try to begin a new life after the events of 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence. The duo has to face various threats, from the soldiers of the Inquisition to the rats spreading the black plague, as they try to find a cure for Hugo’s disease.

For those looking for more action, Evil West is a fast-paced shooter starring Jesse Rentier, a vampire hunter who wields a variety of weapons to kill all the bloodsuckers he comes across. This free PS Plus Essential January 2024 game features a two-player co-op campaign mode to slay vampires with another player.

Last but not least, Nobody Saves The World is an indie top-down action RPG featuring Nobody, a cute character who can transform into various forms to complete quests and ultimately save the world. Just like Evil West, Nobody Saves The World can either be played solo or with a friend.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim these three games until February 5, 2024.

Ophélie Castelot
Ophélie Castelot

Ophélie has been writing about games for over a decade, covering either general gaming news or the latest esports update. When she's not writing, you can find her being AFK in World of Warcraft or playing the latest narrative game she could find.

Share article

TRENDING

Related