PS Plus January 2024 Games Are Now Available

To kick off the new year, Sony is giving away three games to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Subscribers can download the PS Plus Essential January 2024 games and add them to their library at no extra cost. PlayStation 5 players can redeem a free copy of A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves The World, while PlayStation 4 users can access these last two games.

All the PS Plus Essential January 2024 games

(Photo Credit: PlayStation)

The PS Plus Essential January 2024 games include popular award-winning titles:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)

Evil West (PS5, PS4)

Nobody Saves The World (PS5, PS4)

The Game Awards 2022’s Game of the Year winner A Plague Tale: Requiem follows the adventures of siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune who try to begin a new life after the events of 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence. The duo has to face various threats, from the soldiers of the Inquisition to the rats spreading the black plague, as they try to find a cure for Hugo’s disease.

For those looking for more action, Evil West is a fast-paced shooter starring Jesse Rentier, a vampire hunter who wields a variety of weapons to kill all the bloodsuckers he comes across. This free PS Plus Essential January 2024 game features a two-player co-op campaign mode to slay vampires with another player.

Last but not least, Nobody Saves The World is an indie top-down action RPG featuring Nobody, a cute character who can transform into various forms to complete quests and ultimately save the world. Just like Evil West, Nobody Saves The World can either be played solo or with a friend.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim these three games until February 5, 2024.