The official E3 2021 Awards Show will be held on June 15, 2021, ESA has announced. Editors from IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, and GamesRadar+ will select the award winners. E3 will broadcast the event from June 12, 2021, with the award ceremony held on the last day of the four-day broadcast.

The awards show will include two categories. The first is the “Most Anticipated” game of E3 2021, which will be selected from all of the games showcased at the event. The panel will also select a “Most Anticipated” title individually from each participating publisher and developer. The media panel made up of game media representatives from various major outlets—which unfortunately does not include us at PlayStation Lifestyle —will choose both award recipients.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the Entertainment Software Association which hosts E3, states that the broadcast “is going to be packed with exciting announcements and reveals, and celebrat[e] innovative publishers and developers” through the awards show.

The broadcast itself will be hosted by well-known industry figures such as gaming channel KindaFunny’s Greg Miller, streamer and event host Jacki Jing, and Esports host and commentator Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez. Some of the confirmed participating developers and publishers include Nintendo, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Capcom, and Sega, with many others attending. Sony, however, will not be attending the event and was also absent during E3 2020 and E3 2019.

If you’re interested in participating in the event yourself, there is also an official E3 2021 app and online portal, where users will be able to vote in polls via interactive overlays. The app is entirely open to the public, and virtual attendees will be able to customize their own profiles as well as engage with others users through online forums and lounges. E3 will also broadcast the show via their official Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as Twitter and Facebook.

[Source: E3 Official Homepage]