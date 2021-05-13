After taking a year off thanks to a worldwide pandemic and myriad other issues, E3 is back for 2021 with an all-digital event that seeks to revamp and shake up the show that people are used to. The E3 2021 app and online portal has finally been unveiled, giving people a glimpse of the virtual booths they’ll be attending. Whether you want to participate from your mobile device of browser, you’ll be able to take part in virtual “booths,” hosted events, video conferencing, profile and avatar creation, online forums, and more, using the app and online portal as the central hub for E3 2021 for the duration of the event.

A special early media access week will begin on Monday, June 7, with public access to follow on Saturday, June 12, the first day of the E3 broadcast. The event will then run until Tuesday, June 15. Registration is entirely free and set to begin later this month.

Starting with the June 12 public access, virtual attendees will be able to do the following:

Exhibitor Booths – Featuring special events, VOD content and articles, exhibitor booths will act as hubs within the portal for key announcements and game information tied to each exhibitor

– Featuring special events, VOD content and articles, exhibitor booths will act as hubs within the portal for key announcements and game information tied to each exhibitor Lounges – Online gathering spots for all E3 attendees

– Online gathering spots for all E3 attendees Forums – Special boards for focused online discussion and sharing among attendees

– Special boards for focused online discussion and sharing among attendees Leaderboards – Gamified show elements that can be collected and displayed, encouraging fans to interact in as many ways as possible

– Gamified show elements that can be collected and displayed, encouraging fans to interact in as many ways as possible Profile Creation – All attendees can create their own unique profiles within the portal and app, which can be customized

This is also where the E3 2021 live broadcast will be happening, with special interactive overlays including viewer polls, featured tweets, and more that will make the show more than just watching a stream. This live broadcast is set to be hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller and will feature major publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels, extended livestreams, and special guest appearances throughout E3 2021.

The week prior to the public E3 2021 will be an early media access week, using the same app and portal to allow members of the media to coordinate meetings with publishers and developers, including an online calendar tool for scheduling appointments, video conferencing, and chat features. Media registration will also open later this month.

E3 2021 is taking place as an all-digital event from Saturday June 12 through Tuesday June 15th. E3 2022 is expected to return as an in-person event next year that will build on the reimagined E3 2021.