Summer is a time for a lot of entertainment news, and with so much going on, a lot of it can get lost in the shuffle. Rest assured that you won’t miss a beat with the first annual Summer Season Pass, a two-month collaboration with PlayStation LifeStyle, GameRevolution, and ComingSoon to keep you apprised of all the gaming and entertainment news this summer. Summer Season Pass brings together three of Evolve Media’s pinnacle entertainment brands for the summer’s most comprehensive entertainment event.

Launching June 1st, Summer Season Pass will feature a central hub gathering the news, reviews, previews, and all event coverage coming out of the assorted summer events, including Summer Game Fest, E3 2021, and any smaller independent digital shows held by developers and publishers. It will uniquely offer multiple angles from each of our three sites to ensure you don’t miss anything. We’ll also have special collaborative live streams, reactions, recaps, and additional features throughout, wrapping with our Summer Season Pass awards at the end of the event.

GameRevolution Editor in Chief Paul Tamburro said, “GameRevolution is excited to partner with our sister sites ComingSoon and PlayStation LifeStyle for the first-ever Summer Season Pass. Throughout the summer, GR will be hosting livestreamed coverage of E3, Summer Game Fest, and more with our Summer Season Pass Show, broadcasting the latest exclusive gameplay via GR Showcase, along with providing extensive coverage of the biggest summer blockbusters—whether that’s gaming, film, TV, anime, or otherwise.”

Over at ComingSoon, newly-minted Managing Editor Tyler Treese said, “ComingSoon has put a renewed focus on gaming coverage in May, and that will continue into June with the Summer Season Pass. It’s great to be working with Evolve Media’s marquee gaming brands on streams, and readers will get to see a wider scope of gaming coverage on ComingSoon starting in June. This is a great way to kick off a huge month for the site as Summer blockbusters begin to release and gaming news goes into high gear.”

Finally, Chandler Wood, Editor in Chief at PlayStation LifeStyle said, “The PlayStation lifestyle is about more than just PlayStation. We’re thrilled to partner with GameRevolution and ComingSoon on the first annual Summer Season Pass to gather all of the summer’s hottest entertainment news, events, and coverage into one place. Whether its gaming, movies, or TV, the Summer Season Pass will have you covered thanks to this collaboration.”

Watch for Summer Season Pass 2021 to kick off on PlayStation LifeStyle, GameRevolution, and ComingSoon on June 1st, 2021, with fresh look to help celebrate. This is your ticket to the summer-long event, and we can’t wait to see you there.