PlatinumGames’ PlayStation 4 and PC title Babylon’s Fall has been largely missing in action since its announcement in 2018. The game was originally supposed to release in 2019, but we’ve barely seen or heard much about it since then beyond reassurances that development is progressing well. However, if an entry on Steam database is anything to go by, PlatinumGames might be gearing up for some kind of an announcement soon.

As spotted by Gematsu, a closed beta client for the game recently appeared on Steam.

Not sure if legit, but “BABYLON’S FALL (Closed Beta Test)” just popped up on SteamDB: https://t.co/QO6PLKOiWl pic.twitter.com/q6wZ5K3c0K — Gematsu (@gematsucom) June 2, 2021

We’d advise keeping expectations in check, but worth noting that Square Enix has confirmed that it’ll be part of E3 2021, and will be making announcements about its lineup beyond June. We can only hope that Babylon’s Fall will finally make an appearance.

Here’s the only official description of the title that’s been released thus far:

BABYLON’S FALL is an all-new, original title from Square Enix and PlatinumGames, coming to PlayStation 4 and Steam. Originally announced with a 2019 release date, BABYLON’S FALL has been rescheduled; more information regarding its release date will be available soon.

“Development on Babylon’s Fall is continuing to progress well, with the team working safely from home,” PlatinumGames said last July. “Square Enix and PlatinumGames are committed to delivering an exhilarating experience and we look forward to showcasing much more on Babylon’s Fall to you as soon as we can.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.