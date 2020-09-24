Square Enix rocked Tokyo Game Show 2020 by unveiling release date details for NieR Replicant. The remaster from developer Toylogic will first launch in Japan on April 22, 2021. PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One players in North America and Europe can purchase a copy a day later on April 23rd.

A new trailer for NieR Replicant accompanied the launch date news. Check it out in the video linked below:

NieR Replicant will launch with a White Snow Edition in both Japan and North America. It boasts a copy of the game, three pins for the crimson, black, and white books, steelbook case, specially packaged two-CD soundtrack, and a seven-volume set of the title’s script. The White Snow Edition is priced at 19,800 yen in Japan. North American fans can preorder via the Square Enix Store for $159.99.

All of this information was revealed in a TGS 2020 stream, where plenty of NieR-related news took center stage. Square Enix also shared gameplay footage of NieR Replicant during the livestream. Fans can watch the full VOD in the following video:

NieR Replicant isn’t a mere remaster of a beloved classic. As Director Yoko Taro teased earlier in the year, it’s actually “much more” than a remaster. Next year’s release of the title will come packed with reworked gameplay mechanics, re-recorded vocal performances, and an experience that should feel fresh even to fans of the original. For example, in teasing all of the above, Taro noted that the refined gameplay is likely to please fans of PlatinumGames’ NieR: Automata. Players will get to determine that much for themselves early next year.

NieR Replicant is slated to hit the PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms in North America on April 23, 2021. At the time of writing, Square Enix has yet to share details about a potential next-gen version.

[Source: Square Enix via Wario64 on Twitter, Polygon]