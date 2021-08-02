After a blast of seven new titles for PlayStation Now in both June and July, August was always likely to be quieter. It comes as no surprise Sony has revealed just three games to join the PlayStation Now service for this month. Beginning tomorrow, August 3, PS Now subscribers can get their hands on NieR: Automata, Ghostrunner, and Undertale but only two of these are seemingly permanent additions to the service.

PlatinumGames’ action-RPG NieR: Automata tells the story of the YoRHa squad, a trio of android infantry soldiers. After humanity is driven away from Earth by powerful mechanical beings from another world, 2B, 9S and A2 are sent to stop them in their tracks. Since its release in 2017, the game has shifted 6 million copies. At least the game’s final secret has been revealed a mere four years after its release, which prevents the need for players to complete three playthroughs if they want all of the game’s trophies, something that might be of use if you’re trying to get that coveted Platinum trophy before the game leaves PlayStation Now on November 1.

One More Level’s Ghostrunner makes players an incredibly powerful ninja who can take down enemies with a single hit of their monomolecular katana. Unfortunately the enemies of the post-apocalyptic world can do the same, meaning you’ll also need those fairly amazing parkour skills to avoid their attacks. The good news is there are frequent checkpoints for those who don’t get it quite right. Due to the game’s overwhelming success, publisher 505 Games revealed a post-launch content roadmap that is still ongoing and includes things like game modes and vanity packs.

Finally, Toby Fox’s retro style top-down RPG Undertale took the PC world by storm before making the jump to PlayStation 4 in 2017. Players find themselves in a strange world full of mysterious creatures and they need to escape, but this is easier said than done. Combat isn’t always the way to move forward and everyone can be defeated without the use of violence. The better option might be to pet a creature or even dance with it. Of course, you can always smack them about as well.

All three games will be available from tomorrow, August 3. Both Ghostrunner and Undertale see to be permanent additions to the service, but NieR: Automata will only be available for three months.

