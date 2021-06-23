NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… has reached 1 million units sold alongside NieR: Automata, which itself has reached 6 million units sold globally. A remake of the original Japan-only title NieR Replicant, the game was released earlier this year in April 2021. Square Enix also released a PC patch for the game recently on June 21, 2021.

#NieR:Automata and #NieRReplicant ver.1.22474487139… have shipped/digitally sold over 6 million and 1 million units respectively! Whether you've cried over androids fighting a war for survival or an older brother trying to save his sister, thank you for all your support 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yCBYySCq7N — NieR Series (@NieRGame) June 22, 2021

Like the original game, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is an action RPG that follows the protagonist as he attempts to find a cure for his sister’s illness. The game released just two months ago on April 23, 2021, for the PS4 and other consoles. Aside from combat, the game features a large world open to exploration, as well as farming, fishing, and side quests with memorable characters. Additionally, the “upgraded” version takes the already-stunning PS3 environments from the original NieR Replicant and updates them for the PS4.

The game was well recieved by critics and players alike, and achieved over 100,000 copies sold in its first week, and even unseated Monster Hunter Rise‘s sales for that week. In contrast, the original NieR Replicant sold only around 60,000 copies in its first week; nearly half the sales of ver.1.22.

NieR Automata, on the other hand, was a sequel to the original NieR Replicant released for the PS4 back in 2017. That game instead put players in the shoes of YoRHa androids, but kept the hack and slash combat style of the previous game. Automata was a huge success for Square Enix, selling almost 200,000 copies in its first week in Japan.

Square Enix eventually re-released a NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition, which included new DLC and PS4 avatars back in 2019. More recently, a user found the last secret of the game in the form of a very specific cheat code back in January 2021, four years after the game’s release.

