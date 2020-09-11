Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online could have a few big surprises in store for the NieR franchise. During the event, Square Enix plans to host two separate NieR-centric streams. “NieR TGS 2020 Special Programming: The ‘We Have a Decent Amount of New Info’ Special” counts as the first. It will go live on September 24th at 10:00pm JST/6:00am PST. “NieR Staff Talk: The ‘Mostly No New Information’ Special” is the second of such streams. This particular talk will premiere on September 26th at 10:00pm JST/6:00am PST.

What specifically Square Enix will unveil during the two programs is anyone’s guess at this point. However, fans can at least expect details concerning NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, NieR Re[in]carnation, and NieR: Automata. TGS organizers intend to stream the pre-recorded program on YouTube. And, yes, it will include English subtitles. According to Gematsu, “The ‘Mostly No New Information’ Special” on September 26th should act as a follow-up for the previous stream. This, too, will air live on YouTube. As the talk’s title suggests, no new details of note will emerge.

Square Enix’s TGS 2020 Online plans don’t end and begin with NieR. The publisher’s full line-up is actually quite robust. Most notably, PlatinumGames will finally share more details about Babylon’s Fall. Though the title was supposed to receive a news update this summer, Platinum chose to remain silent for the time being. However, the team recently confirmed that production is “continuing to progress well.”

Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online kicks off later this month on September 24th and ends September 27th.

[Source: NieR_JPN on Twitter (1), (2) via Gematsu]