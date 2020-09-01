Tokyo Game Show organizers and several game companies have revealed plans for TGS 2020 Online, which kicks off later this month. Square Enix counts among the list of virtual exhibitors and has, thus, unveiled its full line-up of games. Titles such as Marvel’s Avengers and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory are expected. However, most interesting is news that PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall will take part in the event to some degree.

Late last year, PlatinumGames told fans to expect more news regarding Babylon’s Fall in summer 2020. But in recently noting that production is “progressing well,” the studio announced it could not unleash any fresh details just yet. Square Enix’s TGS 2020 Online line-up suggests new information is on the way, though.

The complete list for Square Enix’s TGS 2020 line-up is as follows:

Babylon’s Fall

Balan Wonderworld

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend

Dragon Quest X Online

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project

Dragon Quest Monsters 2: Iru and Luca’s Marvelous Mysterious Key

Dragon Quest Rivals Ace

Dragon Quest Tact

Dragon Quest Walk

Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy Trading Card Game

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Manga UP!

Marvel’s Avengers

Romancing SaGa Re: Universe

Square Enix Music

Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Due to the global pandemic, organizers were forced to cancel TGS’ usual on-site event. Clearly, a digital version of the show is still on track and will begin in a few weeks on September 24th.

[Source: Square Enix via Gematsu]