Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online Organizers Confirm September Dates

In May, Tokyo Game Show organizers announced the cancellation of the annual show’s on-site event, which would’ve ran from September 24th to September 27th. While not much could be divulged at the time, a digital event was revealed to take place in the physical show’s stead. Now more details have surfaced about what this year’s TGS will entail. Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online is slated to last from September 23rd to September 27th.

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA), TGS’ organizing body, states in a press release that September 23rd will be reserved for “online business matching only.” From September 24th to September 27th, a variety of publishers and developers both big and small are set to share project updates, as well as unveil new ones. Such information will go live via “the Official TGS channel,” accessible through the event’s website, and other streaming programs.

TGS2020 Online will additionally stream eSports tournaments and roundtable discussions. The CESA plans to have access to such content available for free to all.

In terms of the business-centric activities on September 23rd, TGS2020 Online organizers are preparing what’s known as the Business Matching System. This particular system is designed to “support the participants to facilitate flawless online meetings and networking opportunities.”

The CESA has launched a call for exhibitors on the event’s website via its “Exhibitor Page.” Through this portal, interested businesses can introduce themselves and their products. Furthermore, exhibitors are able to register for the Business Matching System for free. According to the press release, “the System allows exhibitors to have business negotiations online with other exhibitors and paid participants (recruited separately) looking for possible partnerships.” Applications are available starting today, but are slated to close next month on July 31st.

Every exhibitor that takes part in TGS2020 Online will enjoy a slot to host a presentation, roundtable talk, or a different type of event. Applications centered around console games and hardware manufacturers will be prioritized due to limited space. Preferential applications are to especially be accepted from those who have exhibited with TGS in the last five years.

[Source: CESA]