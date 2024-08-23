PlayStation Tokyo Game Show 2024 Lineup Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the preliminary PlayStation Tokyo Game Show 2024 lineup and schedule. The highlight of Sony’s return after a five-year hiatus is a Death Stranding 2: On the Beach stage event, where Kojima Productions will provide fans a much-awaited development update.

PlayStation Tokyo Game Show 2024 lineup and schedule

The event will run from September 26 to 29, with two playable games confirmed for the PlayStation booth thus far: Astro Bot and Monster Hunter Wilds. Sony’s bringing a giant Astro Bot gacha machine to TGS, and visitors will be able to snag one of four themed shirts until stock runs out.

Monster Hunter Wilds will get a whopping 40 demo stations at the PlayStation booth, making the total number of demo stations for the game 150 since Capcom will also host its own. Those who visit Monster Hunter Wilds PlayStation booth will walk away with a themed keychain until supplies last.

As translated by Gematsu, Sony has said that it will also bring “various other upcoming” PS5 games to TGS, which will be announced at a later date.

Last but not least, PlayStation will be dedicating a stage event to Death Stranding 2, which will kick off on September 29 at 10:30 a.m. local time. Hideo Kojima will be accompanied by a number of guests including Nicolas Winding Refn.

Fingers crossed for Death Stranding 2 release date!