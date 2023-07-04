PlayStation Won’t Have a Major Presence at Tokyo Game Show 2023

PlayStation will be largely skipping yet another major industry event with Tokyo Game Show 2023. A newly-unveiled exhibitor list reveals that Sony Interactive Entertainment will only make an appearance in the “indie game area.”

Don’t expect much from Sony at Tokyo Game Show 2023

TGS 2023 will kick off in September, and although Sony has a major exclusive lined up for release in fall, the company has decided to limit its presence at the event. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to release on October 20, a month after TGS. Korean PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade is also expected to launch in 2023, although a release date has not been confirmed.

Nevertheless, Sony has seemingly settled for its own digital showcases and PS Blog announcements. PlayStation is also skipping Gamescom 2023.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will be exhibiting at TGS 2023. The company will be joined by the likes of Bandai Namco, Capcom, Konami, and Square Enix among others.

TGS 2023 will run from Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, September 24. Age restrictions will also be lifted at this year’s event, allowing admission to children under 12.

“Gaming is now more than just entertainment content, and its technology is attracting attention and being implemented outside of the gaming industry,” said Japan’s CESA. “The era in which the gaming ecosystem and technology is leading the world is just around the corner.”