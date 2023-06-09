Sony Interactive Entertainment has told German publication GamesMarkt that PlayStation won’t be making an appearance at Gamescom 2023. The company has been skipping major industry events for a number of years now, and did not attend Gamescom last year either.

Why is PlayStation skipping Gamescom 2023?

According to GamesMarkt (via ResetEra), a Sony representative merely confirmed that the company won’t be at one of the biggest global gaming events. They didn’t say why, but over the past few years, Sony has prioritized holding several short State of Play events during the year.

Prior to the downfall of E3, Sony was one of the first companies to mark its absence from the event, followed later by Microsoft and Nintendo.

Back in 2019 when Sony first announced its absence from E3, the company said that it wants to “look for inventive opportunities to engage the community” as the games industry evolves. “PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers,” Sony said at the time.

Recent Sony State of Play events may not have been popular among fans, but it doesn’t look like PlayStation will return to major industry events.