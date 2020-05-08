Tokyo Game Show organizer Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) has announced that this year’s gaming convention will not proceed as planned. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, TGS’ usual Makuhari Messe-based physical event, which would’ve taken place from September 4th to September 27th, is no longer on the cards. Instead, the CESA intends to host a digital event for TGS 2020.

A statement from Tokyo Game Show organizers and co-organizers reads in part,

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation.

At the time of writing, concrete details about the digital showcase remain under lock and key. As such, it’s presently unknown as to whether any of the event’s originally announced plans will somehow make into the digital event. The CESA will share more information sometime in late May on TGS’ dedicated website.

The cancellation of Tokyo Game Show 2020’s on-site convention comes on the heels of a few other notable cancellations. Earlier this week, for example, plans for this year’s Paris Games Week in October were cut. Organizers said PGW should return in next year, though.

Despite the many changes to event schedules and such, this summer will be a busy one. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest kicks off this month and is set to last several more. IGN and GamesRadar are both hosting digital showcases in June. On June 11th, gamers will be able to tune into EA Play Live and whatever CD Projekt RED has up its sleeve.

[Source: Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association]