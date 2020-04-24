It seems as though video game enthusiasts will have a special show to look forward to this summer after all. This is thanks to GamesRadar’s Future Game Show, a digital showcase set to go live in June. It’ll take place during the week previously dedicated to E3 2020, though GamesRadar has yet to announce specific dates. Akin to E3, the Future Game Show aims to show off “the most exciting games of 2020 and beyond.”

Viewers should anticipate announcements, exclusive trailers, and developer deep dives about existing AAA and indie titles. The games on display will be those belonging to current-gen, next-gen, mobile, and streaming platforms. In addition, previews, news, and interviews by GamesRadar’s editorial team will further boost the Future Game Show’s content offerings.

The Future Game Show is scheduled to air on GamesRadar’s website worldwide. A few streaming services are also on board to broadcast the digital-only event, including YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter. More information will surface in the weeks ahead.

GamesRadar shared the following teaser for the digital showcase in June:

Developers, no matter how big or small, can take part in the Future Games Show. Those interested can submit a “Project for Consideration” form or reach out to the show’s Content Director, Daniel Dawkins.

Hopefully this proves especially beneficial for studios who were planning to showcase their work during E3. The show was canceled last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, several other big events have been similarly affected, with gamescom, San Diego Comic-Con, and Anime Expo 2020 among them. However, gamescom still plans to host a digital event. Geoff Keighley’s gamescom: Opening Night Live also remains on track for an online showcase.

It’s also unknown exactly how much about next-gen consoles will be out in the open before the Future Games Show, so it’s unknown if it will feature specifics about PS5 games, though it’s likely that a few next-gen Xbox games will show up, at least.

[Source: GamesRadar]