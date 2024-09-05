PS Plus Game The Plucky Squire Shows Off Innovative Gameplay in New Trailer

The upcoming PS Plus game The Plucky Squire is just weeks away from launch. A new trailer showcases its dimension hopping gameplay giving subscribers something to look forward.

What is shown in the new gameplay trailer for the PS Plus game The Plucky Squire?

The new trailer for the PS Plus game The Plucky Squire sees Jot and his friends traversing the Sonnet Swamps helping the “Snail folk” with a flying bug problem. The snail named Ned suggests using a long range weapon to take care of the issue.

Violet then uses her magic to lift a sunken tree trunk to use as a bridge to a desolate portal on the swampy waters. His other friend Thrash suggests traversing to the “other realm” to find the required weaponry. Jot then uses the portal to seamlessly transport himself from the pages of the story book to the desk it is lying upon.

It is at this point where The Plucky Squire’s innovative gameplay is showcased. Jot travels across a mixture of 2D and 3D environments to platform, and combat his way up to what is essentially a Magic: The Gathering card. The hero transports into the card to fight the bow wielding elf in turn based combat.

After defeating her, Jot returns to his friends in the story book with the bow obtained from the elf. They enter the Snail folk’s house to shoot the flying bugs, allowing the mollusk family to safely enter their home.

The Plucky Squire isn’t the only PS Plus game added to the subscription service on launch day this month. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions released on September 3, 2024, as part of this month’s Essential monthly lineup alongside MLB The Show 24, and Little Nightmares 2. The Plucky Squire is part of the PS Plus Extra lineup, which means Essential subscribers will have to pay a bit more if they want to play the upcoming Devolver Digital game through the online service.

The Plucky Squire launches on September 17, 2024, for PS5.