PS Plus Essential September 2024 Games Revealed

We’re nearing the end of August and that has prompted Sony to announce the three PS Plus Essential September 2024 games. Once again, Sony managed to avoid anybody spoiling the surprise for the games that will be available in just a few days, although we did already know about the headlining game ahead of time.

All the PS Plus Essential September 2024 games

All three games will be available as part of PS Plus Essential from September 3, 2024, until September 30. The three games we’ll be getting in just a few days are:

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions (PS5, PS4)

MLB The Show 24 (PS5, PS4)

Little Nightmares II (PS5, PS4)

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions is a rare day-one release on PS Plus Essential. While playing solo or in a team of four with friends and family, pick one of four positions – Chaser, Seeker, Keeper or Beater – and take to the skies in a bid to become Quidditch champion. Career mode begins with backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow and progresses to the Quidditch World Cup. Meanwhile, exhibition and competitive online matches offer plenty of multiplayer action.

The latest in the MLB The Show franchise also becomes available to PS Plus members. MLB The Show 24 offers a career from the minors to the status of World Series champions. Finally, Little Nightmares II is a prequel to the adventures of Six. This time, a young boy called Mono has been trapped in a world that an evil transmission has distorted. He needs to find the source before he’s also dragged into its clutches.

For now, players have until September 2 to claim the three games that are currently part of PlayStation Plus Essential. While the games are only available until this day, they will remain in your PlayStation Plus library for as long as you maintain a subscription. These games are: