Anime Expo 2020 Has Been Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation has announced that Anime Expo 2020 has been cancelled in light of the novel Coronavirus. Unlike other event organizers, SPJA didn’t announce a digital event in lieu but did announce dates for next year’s event.

Calling the cancellation “one of the most difficult decisions” it had to make in the expo’s 29 years, SPJA wrote:

With the COVID-19 situation continually changing, as well as more restrictions in place worldwide and in our host city Los Angeles, we can’t in good faith move forward with this year’s event. We know it will affect all of you differently and we did not come to this decision lightly. For exhibitors, artists, contractors, performers, and more, this impacts you on many levels. Anime Expo is an important source of income as well as inspiration for all of you. We know you have been working tirelessly in preparation for July and we appreciate your dedication to your craft. For our staff and volunteers, who have been working hard, planning every detail of this year’s event since before AX 2019 ended, we share your sadness – please know we support you every step of the way as we turn our attention to next year, Anime Expo’s 30th anniversary! For our attendees, AX is a place to see old friends, make new ones, and experience the immersive nature of the larger anime community. We will miss seeing you!

Badge holders will be entitled to a full refund. Alternatively, they can opt to have their badges rolled over to 2021.

Anime Expo 2021 will take place on July 2-5.

[Source: Anime Expo]

