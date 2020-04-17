Due to coronavirus, San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled for the first time in its lengthy 50-year history. Another event will not be planned in its stead. However, America’s most massive fan convention will return next summer. As of now, SDCC 2021 is on schedule for July 22-July 25, 2021, according to organizer Comic-Con International.

SDCC 2020 badge holders will have the option to request either a refund or a badge transfer for the 2021 event. Those who purchased badges for this year should receive an email within the next week or so, complete with information on how the organization will handle refund requests. Additionally, onPeak, Comic-Con’s affiliate hotel, is cancelling all reservations and refunding previously paid deposits.

WonderCon 2020, which Comic-Con International postponed in the lead up to its typical March event, has been outright axed as well. The Anaheim-based convention will return in 2021 from March 26th to March 28th.

SDCC spokesman David Glanzer noted the following in a statement concerning the matter,

Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision. We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.

Every year, it’s estimated that approximately 135,000 attendees gather for Comic-Con in July. This figure doesn’t even take into consideration media personnel, which number roughly 2,500 on average, all traveling in from dozens of countries around the world. Given the coronavirus outbreak, then, SDCC’s cancellation this year was inevitable, and likely not the last event we’ll see removed from the calendar.

[Source: Comic-Con International via TVLine]

