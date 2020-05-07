Ongoing coronavirus-related concerns have resulted in the cancellation of another event. Paris Games Week organizer S.E.L.L., Syndicat des Editeurs de Logiciels de Loisirs, has withdrawn plans for this year’s gathering, which would’ve taken place from October 23rd to October 27th. In a statement, the Paris Games Week Team noted this was an especially difficult decision, given that PGW 2020 would’ve marked the event’s 10th anniversary.

S.E.L.L. explained PGW’s cancellation as follows: “The current context and the necessary anticipation of both the technical and logistical complexities of an event such as Paris Games Week have led us to cancel this edition.” Paris Games Week is still on track for a return next year. And, according to the PGW Team, plans are already underway for the show’s 2021 edition.

Again, Paris Games Week would’ve run through the latter part of October. With that in mind, the event’s cancellation could very well portend what the remainder of this year holds for other major gatherings.

Still, there’s plenty to look forward to in the gaming sphere where showcases are concerned. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, for instance, kicks off this month. Next month is quickly becoming busy, too. IGN’s Summer of Gaming event is slated for June; the same goes for GamesRadar’s Future Game Show. Both Electronic Arts and CD Projekt RED have digital showcases planned on June 11th. The former will host an online version of EA Play Live; meanwhile, CD Projekt’s plans are a little more vague. Surely, all of the above will receive more concrete information as this month comes to a close.

[Source: Paris Games Week Team]

