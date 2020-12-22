2020 has been an… interesting year, to say the least. The next-generation of consoles finally launched, hotly anticipated games received painfully disappointing launches, and plenty of late-gen bloomers on the PS4 amazed us with what developers could do on last-gen hardware. As with every year, we’re taking some time as 2020 comes to a close to celebrate the games that released this year, awarding the best of the best with our Game of the Year Awards. Last year, Death Stranding took our top spot. Which game do you think will win it this year?
All of the PSLS Game of the Year awards are chosen by the entire staff—including input from freelancers, contributors, and previous writers where applicable—through an open nomination process and then a final vote on the nominees. You might see some curious omissions or additions in the nominees, not to mention some surprising winners next week, but we think it speaks to the unique voice and diverse interests that the collective PlayStation LifeStyle staff has.
Below the list of nominees, you’ll find a reader’s choice poll where you can cast your own vote. While it won’t have any bearing on our staff awards, we will be posting the reader’s choice winners along with our own selections next week.
Please note that review scores have no bearing on the nominations or winners, as each review was handled by a single writer and the Game of the Year awards account for our full staff.
Today we’re only revealing the nominees. Starting next week on Monday, December 28, we will begin announcing the winners, leading up to our final Game of the Year 2020 award on Friday, January 1, 2021, catapulting us into a new year of games, and our first full year of next-gen consoles.
Check out the list below for all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 nominees.
PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 Nominees
Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Best PS5 Game
- Astro’s Playroom
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Demon’s Souls
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Best Publisher
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Bungie
- Activision
- Annapurna Interactive
- Square Enix
Best Indie Game
- Telling Lies
- Cuphead
- Bugsnax
- Spelunky 2
- Spellbreak
Best PlayStation Exclusive
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Best Family Game
- Dreams
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Yakuza Like a Dragon
- Persona 5 Royal
- Temtem
- Genshin Impact
Best Action Game
- Mafia Definitive Edition
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Maneater
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Horror Game
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Resident Evil 3
- The Dark Pictures: Little Hope
- The Last of Us Part II
- Amnesia Rebirth
Best Music/Rhythm Game
- FUSER
- Patapon 2
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Music Levels
- No Straight Roads
Best PSVR Game
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Iron Man VR
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Dreams
- Paper Beast
Best Adventure Game
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Best Narrative
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Cyberpunk 2077
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- NBA 2K21
- DiRT 5
- MLB The Show 2020
Biggest Disappointment
- Ubisoft
- Cyberpunk 2077
- COVID Canceling Everything
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Godfall
Best DLC/Expansion
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 1
- Control: AWE
Best Art Style
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Cuphead
- Dreams
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Last of Us Part II
Most Anticipated Game of 2021
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Outriders
- Deathloop
- Horizon Forbidden West
- God of War Sequel
- Gotham Knights
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Soundtrack
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- FUSER
Best Shooter
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- DOOM: Eternal
- Star Wars Squadrons
Biggest Surprise
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- COVID
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Cyberpunk 2077 Not Getting Delayed Again
- Kratos and Master Chief in Fortnite
Best New Idea
- DualSense Features
- Call of Duty’s Cross-Game Progression
- FUSER Music Mixing
- PS5 Activity Cards/Control Center
Best Open World
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Assasin’s Creed Valhalla
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fallout 76
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Elder Scrolls Online
Best Performance in a Game
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Dawn French as Scarlet, Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Nadji Jeter as Miles, Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- John Eric Bentley as Barrett Wallace, Final Fantasy VII Remake
Most Impactful Game
- Spiritfarer
- FUSER
- The Last of Us Part II
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Best Multiplayer
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Spellbreak
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Best Accessibility Options
- The Last of Us Part II
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
Industry Person of the Year
- Neil Druckmann
- Geoff Keighley
- Sam Lake
- Mark Cerny
- Kahlief Adams
Let us know what you think of the nominees and cast your predictions for which games you think will win in each category, and then make your voice heard in our Reader’s Choice poll below.
PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 – Reader’s Choice
Stay tuned next week starting December 28th as we bring you all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 winners.