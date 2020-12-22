2020 has been an… interesting year, to say the least. The next-generation of consoles finally launched, hotly anticipated games received painfully disappointing launches, and plenty of late-gen bloomers on the PS4 amazed us with what developers could do on last-gen hardware. As with every year, we’re taking some time as 2020 comes to a close to celebrate the games that released this year, awarding the best of the best with our Game of the Year Awards. Last year, Death Stranding took our top spot. Which game do you think will win it this year?

All of the PSLS Game of the Year awards are chosen by the entire staff—including input from freelancers, contributors, and previous writers where applicable—through an open nomination process and then a final vote on the nominees. You might see some curious omissions or additions in the nominees, not to mention some surprising winners next week, but we think it speaks to the unique voice and diverse interests that the collective PlayStation LifeStyle staff has.

Below the list of nominees, you’ll find a reader’s choice poll where you can cast your own vote. While it won’t have any bearing on our staff awards, we will be posting the reader’s choice winners along with our own selections next week.

Please note that review scores have no bearing on the nominations or winners, as each review was handled by a single writer and the Game of the Year awards account for our full staff.

Today we’re only revealing the nominees. Starting next week on Monday, December 28, we will begin announcing the winners, leading up to our final Game of the Year 2020 award on Friday, January 1, 2021, catapulting us into a new year of games, and our first full year of next-gen consoles.

Check out the list below for all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 nominees.

PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 Nominees

Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best PS5 Game

Astro’s Playroom

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Best Publisher

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Bungie

Activision

Annapurna Interactive

Square Enix

Best Indie Game

Telling Lies

Cuphead

Bugsnax

Spelunky 2

Spellbreak

Best PlayStation Exclusive

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best Family Game

Dreams

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Yakuza Like a Dragon

Persona 5 Royal

Temtem

Genshin Impact

Best Action Game

Mafia Definitive Edition

Ghost of Tsushima

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Maneater

The Last of Us Part II

Best Horror Game

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Resident Evil 3

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

The Last of Us Part II

Amnesia Rebirth

Best Music/Rhythm Game

FUSER

Patapon 2

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Music Levels

No Straight Roads

Best PSVR Game

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Iron Man VR

Star Wars Squadrons

Dreams

Paper Beast

Best Adventure Game

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Cyberpunk 2077

Best Sports/Racing Game

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

NBA 2K21

DiRT 5

MLB The Show 2020

Biggest Disappointment

Ubisoft

Cyberpunk 2077

COVID Canceling Everything

Marvel’s Avengers

Godfall

Best DLC/Expansion

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

The Division 2: Warlords of New York

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 1

Control: AWE

Best Art Style

Ghost of Tsushima

Cuphead

Dreams

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

Most Anticipated Game of 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outriders

Deathloop

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War Sequel

Gotham Knights

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Soundtrack

Ghost of Tsushima

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

FUSER

Best Shooter

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

DOOM: Eternal

Star Wars Squadrons

Biggest Surprise

Immortals Fenyx Rising

COVID

Ghost of Tsushima

Cyberpunk 2077 Not Getting Delayed Again

Kratos and Master Chief in Fortnite

Best New Idea

DualSense Features

Call of Duty’s Cross-Game Progression

FUSER Music Mixing

PS5 Activity Cards/Control Center

Best Open World

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Ghost of Tsushima

Assasin’s Creed Valhalla

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fallout 76

Final Fantasy XIV

Elder Scrolls Online

Best Performance in a Game

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Dawn French as Scarlet, Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Nadji Jeter as Miles, Spider-Man: Miles Morales

John Eric Bentley as Barrett Wallace, Final Fantasy VII Remake

Most Impactful Game

Spiritfarer

FUSER

The Last of Us Part II

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best Multiplayer

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Spellbreak

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best Accessibility Options

The Last of Us Part II

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Industry Person of the Year

Neil Druckmann

Geoff Keighley

Sam Lake

Mark Cerny

Kahlief Adams

Let us know what you think of the nominees and cast your predictions for which games you think will win in each category, and then make your voice heard in our Reader’s Choice poll below.

PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 – Reader’s Choice

Loading…

Stay tuned next week starting December 28th as we bring you all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 winners.