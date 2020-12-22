PSLS  •  Features  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSLS Originals  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Status, Updates, and Downtime

PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2020 Awards – The Nominees

PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 header

2020 has been an… interesting year, to say the least. The next-generation of consoles finally launched, hotly anticipated games received painfully disappointing launches, and plenty of late-gen bloomers on the PS4 amazed us with what developers could do on last-gen hardware. As with every year, we’re taking some time as 2020 comes to a close to celebrate the games that released this year, awarding the best of the best with our Game of the Year Awards. Last year, Death Stranding took our top spot. Which game do you think will win it this year?

All of the PSLS Game of the Year awards are chosen by the entire staff—including input from freelancers, contributors, and previous writers where applicable—through an open nomination process and then a final vote on the nominees. You might see some curious omissions or additions in the nominees, not to mention some surprising winners next week, but we think it speaks to the unique voice and diverse interests that the collective PlayStation LifeStyle staff has.

Below the list of nominees, you’ll find a reader’s choice poll where you can cast your own vote. While it won’t have any bearing on our staff awards, we will be posting the reader’s choice winners along with our own selections next week.

Please note that review scores have no bearing on the nominations or winners, as each review was handled by a single writer and the Game of the Year awards account for our full staff.

Today we’re only revealing the nominees. Starting next week on Monday, December 28, we will begin announcing the winners, leading up to our final Game of the Year 2020 award on Friday, January 1, 2021, catapulting us into a new year of games, and our first full year of next-gen consoles.

Check out the list below for all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 nominees.

PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 Nominees

Game of the Year

  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best PS5 Game

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Best Publisher

  • Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Bungie
  • Activision
  • Annapurna Interactive
  • Square Enix

Best Indie Game

  • Telling Lies
  • Cuphead
  • Bugsnax
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spellbreak

Best PlayStation Exclusive

  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best Family Game

  • Dreams
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best RPG

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Yakuza Like a Dragon
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Temtem
  • Genshin Impact

Best Action Game

  • Mafia Definitive Edition
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Maneater
  • The Last of Us Part II

Best Horror Game

  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Dark Pictures: Little Hope
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Amnesia Rebirth

Best Music/Rhythm Game

  • FUSER
  • Patapon 2
  • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure Music Levels
  • No Straight Roads

Best PSVR Game

  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  • Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • Dreams
  • Paper Beast

Best Adventure Game

  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best Narrative

  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Cyberpunk 2077

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
  • NBA 2K21
  • DiRT 5
  • MLB The Show 2020

Biggest Disappointment

  • Ubisoft
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • COVID Canceling Everything
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Godfall

Best DLC/Expansion

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
  • The Division 2: Warlords of New York
  • Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 1
  • Control: AWE

Best Art Style

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Cuphead
  • Dreams
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • The Last of Us Part II

Most Anticipated Game of 2021

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Outriders
  • Deathloop
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • God of War Sequel
  • Gotham Knights
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Soundtrack

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • FUSER

Best Shooter

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • DOOM: Eternal
  • Star Wars Squadrons

Biggest Surprise

  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • COVID
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Not Getting Delayed Again
  • Kratos and Master Chief in Fortnite

Best New Idea

  • DualSense Features
  • Call of Duty’s Cross-Game Progression
  • FUSER Music Mixing
  • PS5 Activity Cards/Control Center

Best Open World

  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Assasin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fallout 76
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Elder Scrolls Online

Best Performance in a Game

  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
  • Dawn French as Scarlet, Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles, Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • John Eric Bentley as Barrett Wallace, Final Fantasy VII Remake

Most Impactful Game

  • Spiritfarer
  • FUSER
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best Multiplayer

  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Spellbreak
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best Accessibility Options

  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising

Industry Person of the Year

  • Neil Druckmann
  • Geoff Keighley
  • Sam Lake
  • Mark Cerny
  • Kahlief Adams

Let us know what you think of the nominees and cast your predictions for which games you think will win in each category, and then make your voice heard in our Reader’s Choice poll below.

PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 – Reader’s Choice

Stay tuned next week starting December 28th as we bring you all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2020 winners.