What is impact? That’s phrasing that can mean a lot of different things to different people. Even when we turn off the console, there are certain games that stick with us, having an impact far outside of the moments of simply playing the game. Yet again, no one else wanted to give my Destiny obsession any credit in this category, there are plenty of games here that had a significant impact on us, staying with us well after we finished playing them this year. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Most Impactful Game in 2020.

Most Impactful Game 2020 Winner

The Last of Us Part II

Read our review.

The Last of Us Part II resonated with everyone who played it in different ways. People latched on to different characters and their motivations. People wrestled with the themes and events that occurred throughout. We contemplated what it meant as a “Part II” and how it changed our perception of the original game. The Last of Us Part II doesn’t pull any punches and had an immense amount of impact on all of us, unanimously earning this game our votes this year. It’s a dismal game, but the spark of hope it has kept us thinking back to it long after the credits rolled.

Reader’s Choice Winner

The Last of Us Part II

This year again, there were a ton of write-ins for this category, filled with games you might not completely expect. But who is anyone to tell anyone else what games did or didn’t impact them personally? Still, there was one game that a good majority of our readers chose, and it lined up with our own vote. You all loved The Last of Us Part II, or at least agreed that it had a massive impact this year, but remember that this category should always be personal to you. So to the people who wrote in games like Dreams, Ghost of Tsushima, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, I want to acknowledge you.

