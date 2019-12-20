This week has been a long week of PSLS year-end awards, and we’ve honored plenty of great releases. Even if games didn’t win, just being nominated gives attention to games that deserve the spotlight, and still there were plenty of other honorable mentions that didn’t even make the nomination list. 2019 was an awesome year for games all around, and it’s all been building to this moment. Before we reveal which game won our top spot, here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Game of the Year in 2019.

Game of the Year 2019 Winner

Death Stranding

Read our review.

Death Stranding won Best PlayStation Exclusive, Best Narrative, Best Open World, and Most Impactful Game. Hideo Kojima won our Industry Person of the Year Award. It won even more awards when you factor in the Reader’s Choice, including categories like Best Soundtrack. So it’s no surprise to see Death Stranding also take our award for Game of the Year 2019. We’ve been talking a lot about Death Stranding this week as we’ve celebrated many of its unique elements and how they blend together to form a brilliant and transformative experience, something that’s bound to stick with players long after they’ve rolled credits. And isn’t that just the kind of game that the Game of the Year should be? One that we’ll continue talking about for years to come? Death Stranding was Kojima untethered. It was a game that shouldn’t have made any sense at all, but managed to coalesce into a beautiful conclusion made all the more powerful by the journey. Its unique way of looking at gameplay, multiplayer, and narrative makes it the perfect winner for the PSLS Game of the Year 2019.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Resident Evil 2

The game of the year category has been an interesting one to watch in 2019. There were a lot of great games, and many of them were different enough to cast doubt on who might win. Sekiro, for example, won at The Game Awards 2019. It’s a great game, don’t get me wrong, but it was an unexpected win. Other sites have revealed their own awards, and a variety of games are winning this year’s top spot. For our readers, that game was Resident Evil 2, the phenomenal remake of the ’90s classic. It won our Best Horror Game and was nominated in multiple other categories, along with Capcom getting Publisher of the Year.

Death Stranding took second place for our readers, closely followed by Days Gone in third.

Now that we’ve revealed our Game of the Year, don’t miss our full lineup of winners and nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ve gathered all 27 categories in one place so that you can easily see which games got top honors this year. Thank you to all of the amazing developers and publishers that made games this year. Thank you to our readers for participating and voting in our Game of the Year awards. 2019 might be over, but I’m looking forward to seeing which games grace this list next year as one generation of consoles ends and a new one begins. See you all in 2020!