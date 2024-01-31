Death Stranding 2 Trailer Reveals New Title, Gets Extremely Weird

Death Stranding 2 was shown off in more detail during Wednesday’s PlayStation State of Play, and in classic Hideo Kojima fashion, the trailer left players more curious than ever before.

The latest trailer gave fans a first look at the game’s official title, Death Stranding 2 On The Beach, and also a deeper look at Norman Reedus’ Sam Porter Bridges.

The trailer also featured Léa Seydoux’s Fragile, the return of Troy Baker’s Higgs, and what looks to be a tiny, sentient wooden puppet that will accompany you on your journey.

Check out the new extended trailer for Death Stranding 2 On The Beach below:

What do we know about Death Stranding 2 On The Beach?

Currently, not a whole lot is known about the game, other than the mysterious trailer shown off today. The announce trailer previewed what looked to be the ability to command a large ship that has enough room for multiple crew members.

The trailer also teased a new companion in the form of the aforementioned miniature puppet. From the looks of the trailer, the game will also take players to Mexico, with Sam once again looking to continue connecting the world.

Troy Bakers’ Higgs looks to be back, wearing a new outfit and dressed up in what looks to be clown makeup. Toward the end of the trailer, Higgs gets into a fight with a gigantic creature using an electric guitar that shoots out electric bursts. The UCA — the United Cities of America from the original game — also seems to no longer be using human porters, with a new organization formed by Fragile called Drawbridge.

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach is set to release sometime in 2025.