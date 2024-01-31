Hideo Kojima Working on New Action Espionage Game With Sony

Towards the end of today’s State of Play, it was revealed that Hideo Kojima and Sony will be working together on a new action espionage game.

The announcement video features both Kojima and Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst discussing the upcoming video game. Titled Physint, Kojima revealed that the game will try to “transcend the barriers between film and video games” and will be made by “talent from around the world” using “cutting-edge technology.”

Little else about Physint beyond the title was revealed, though the video ends with the camera zooming out of a Columbia Pictures lot, suggesting the motion picture production and distribution company will be involved.

You can see the related section of the State of Play on YouTube below:

What other Kojima Productions games are coming out?

A new trailer for the upcoming sequel Death Stranding 2 was also shown today, which gave the highly anticipated second Death Stranding game a new title. It’s set to release at some point in 2025, with the latest State of Play trailer showing off several returning characters — such as Norman Reedus’ Sam Porter Bridges and Léa Seydoux’s Fragile — and some bizarre new ones, including a peculiar miniature puppet.