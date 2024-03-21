Sony Beta Testing New PS5 Explore Tab With Backgrounds, Widgets, and More

Sony has finally listened to all those requests for custom PS5 backgrounds… well, sort of, or not really. The company is beta testing a new Explore tab that allows players to change its wallpaper, but only for this specific tab. The beta is currently live in the United States for a select group of users.

New PS5 Explore tab allows live backgrounds, but there’s a catch

YouTuber Mystic, who managed to get into the beta, offered a great overview of the changes to the PS5’s Explore tab. It comes with additions like a widget that shows battery status for connected peripherals — like DualSense, Pulse headset, etc.

There’s also a widget for console storage that offers a simple breakdown of how storage is being used up. Other widgets include Game Captures, game news, players’ PS Store wishlists, PS Plus news, friends list, friends activity, top 10 games in your country, and more.

As for background images, Sony offers a selection of live wallpapers that players can choose from. Unfortunately, these will only be displayed when players are in the Explore tab, and you cannot upload your own custom wallpapers.

Mystic also revealed that at the moment, widgets cannot be moved around but players can choose from single-player and multiplayer focused presets for the widgets that appear in their Explore tab. You can check out the full walkthrough in the video below.