Death Stranding 2 Development Update Given by Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima has provided a brief development update on Death Stranding 2 as part of his New Year’s message. From the sound of things, fans will have to wait a bit to see more of the game and get a release date as there’s still some voice over work yet to be started.

Kojima revealed that Death Stranding 2 is still wrapping up Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADL) work, following which the development team will start recording Japanese voice overs. Kojima added that he wants to concentrate on making games and limit traveling, but that seems nearly impossible because he’s tied up in quite a few projects including the Death Stranding movie.

“I want to concentrate on creating games, so I would like to limit my business trips, but I can’t do nothing because I have to shoot for OD [Xbox game Overdose], collaborate with Avengers, make DS [Death Stranding] into a movie, and work on other video projects,” Kojima tweeted. “In addition to production, I am also planning to add another writing series, not only for anan [magazine] but also for other projects. We are also planning to run a special program on ‘HideTube,’ which we have been neglecting, as a trial.”

Kojima also expressed his desire to revive “Hide Radio.”