Death Stranding Player Count Reaches Big Milestone Ahead of Sequel

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has announced the number of players who’ve played Kojima Productions‘ debut game across PS4/PS5 and PC. Calling it the studio’s “first child,” Kojima revealed that Death Stranding has reached more than 16 million players worldwide as of December 16, 2023.

Hideo Kojima thanks Death Stranding players

In a series of tweets as part of Kojima Productions’ eighth anniversary, Kojima thanked 16 million “porters” for playing Death Stranding.

DEATH STRANDING, our first child (original IP) after the establishment of KJP, has over 16 million users worldwide 4 years after its launch (as of December 16, 2023). Thank you ? https://t.co/GsyIBSn4Rn pic.twitter.com/hQxsJF3QBU — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 16, 2023

Quite an impressive feat for a new IP. Kojima has since been working on Death Stranding 2 alongside a Microsoft game called OD. Both games have yet to be dated.

In a separate tweet, Kojima said that “creating things” isn’t a job for him. It’s something he enjoys doing irrespective of age and he doesn’t see himself retiring anytime soon. Kojima further revealed that when he started his own company, “everyone” opposed the idea including his friends, colleagues, and even relatives.

“They said it was impossible without the financial and organizational strength of a company,” Kojima recalled. “However, someone must prove that that is an old-fashioned way of thinking. Young creators must be given freedom of choice. This is one of the reasons why I continue to ‘create things.'”