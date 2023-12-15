Kojima Productions Celebrates 8th Anniversary With Star-Studded Video

Kojima Productions is celebrating the eighth anniversary of its founding with reflection, a big cake, and a star-studded video of well-wishes.

In Kojima Productions social media post to mark the anniversary, it posted a video featuring Talk to Me directors Danny & Michael Phillipou, Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood, Hunger Games’ Hunter Schafer, Godzila director Gareth Edwards, and musician Woodkid, as well as a few others from the world of games, music, and film.

Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster also showed up for a visit. There might be a few clues in Kojima’s ”Avengers of Horror” he hinted at for his new game OD which already has Get Out and Nope director Jordan Peele attached.

Hideo Kojima reflected on the journey the studio has taken over the last eight years.

”8 years have passed since we started Kojima Productions. Back then, we had no development tools, no game engine, no office, and all we had was a notepad with a draft project and the LUDENS logo. I followed Guillermo del Toro’s advice, as I had always done (before becoming independent): “Create an innovative and unique AAA game that fans are looking forward to as soon as possible!” With that in mind, we searched for engines and offices, traced our ties, gathered our friends and cast, and in parallel with promotions (trailer production, merchandise sales), at the end of 2019, the game DEATH STRANDING, our first IP, was completed.

Now, KJP has entered the ‘2nd phase’. We have expanded our studio and strengthened our crew to develop our existing IP (DEATH STRANDING) into a franchise (multi-publishing, sequel production, film adaptation) and our next challenge, a new IP ‘OD‘. Although the COVID disaster delayed our plans, we have already launched our second booster rocket, completed separation, and are continuing our flight into uncharted territory while adjusting our trajectory toward new destinations. Thank you for your continued support.”

It’s been a big week for Kojima Productions as yesterday it was revealed that the Death Stranding movie would be made in collaboration with revered movie studio A24. Death Stranding 2 is still in development with stars Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, and Léa Seydoux returning alongside newcomers Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna.