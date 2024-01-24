Death Stranding 2 Full Title Potentially Revealed as New Information Expected Soon

Death Stranding 2‘s official title has reportedly been revealed alongside a supposed window for the next update on the Kojima Productions game.

Death Stranding 2 could reemerge soon

The reliable leaker billbil-kun at Dealabs has stated the game is titled Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The title ties into a focal point of the first game, and suggests we’ll be heading into uncharted territory in the divide between the living and the dead.

It’s also suggested we’ll be getting the first look at the game since its debut trailer at The Game Awards in 2022 very soon, with a projected window of the next couple of weeks.

It has been reported elsewhere that the next PlayStation State of Play is due soon, so that could well be where Death Stranding 2 gets its official title alongside a first look at the game itself for over a year.

It will be interesting to see how far along Death Stranding 2 is as Hideo Kojima has his hands full with Xbox-exclusive OD and work on the Death Stranding movie with A24. A release date might still be a ways off.