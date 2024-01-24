Until Dawn PS5 and PC Versions Reportedly Set To Be Announced Soon

After a movie adaptation was recently announced, it’s being reported there will be an Until Dawn PS5 and PC release coming for the hit horror game.

Until Dawn PS5 version emerging from the shadows soon?

The ever-reliable billbil-kun at Dealabs followed up a report on Death Stranding 2’s full title and imminent new information dump with the news Supermassive’s 2015 PS4 horror game would be getting a PS5 and PC release, with an announcement expected within 15 days; the same timeframe as the Death Stranding news they also broke.

Dealabs is still unsure if this is a remake or simply an upscaled port, stating in its news piece,

”This is unfortunately one of the pieces of information that is still unknown to us. If we refer to the title of this new version, we can imagine that it will perhaps and only be a graphical improvement of the game using the latest graphical advances on PS5 as well as on PC. We can therefore decide, without risking being mistaken, that it will be at least a remastered version.”

Rumors of an Until Dawn remake had surfaced almost two years ago, so if those had any truth in them, then it’s possible we’ll be seeing a remake rather than a remaster. Billbil-kun’s sources claim this game has been in development for a least a year.

There’s also no news on whether or not the PC version will be releasing alongside the PS5 version or at another time.

With the sources both this news and the Death Stranding 2 news come from offering up a 15 day window, it seems increasingly likely PlayStation will be having a State of Play in February.

Original Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games currently has its hands full with the next entry in its Dark Pictures Anthology as well as The Casting of Frank Stone, a single player Dead by Daylight spinoff.

An Until Dawn movie was announced last week. It will be directed by David F. Sandberg of Shazam! and Lights Out fame. The script is penned by Blair Butler (The Invitation), with Gary Dauberman (It, Annabelle) doing the latest pass on the script.