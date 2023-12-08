Supermassive Games Unveils its Single Player Dead by Daylight Game

Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games showed off its collaboration with Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight IP at The Game Awards yesterday.

The Casting of Frank Stone tells a new story

The Casting of Frank Stone takes place in the world of Dead by Daylight, but will be a narrative-driven adventure akin to Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures anthology and The Quarry.

The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past. As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone’s blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself.

In the depths of an Oregon steel mill, the gruesome crimes of a sadistic killer spawn horrors beyond comprehension. Delve into the mystery of Cedar Hills alongside an original cast of characters bound together on a twisted journey where nothing is quite as it seems.

Every decision you make shapes the story and impacts the fate of the characters within it. Brimming with emotional gut-punches and high-stakes horror, discover how a simple decision can become a truly heart-wrenching dilemma.

For those who find comfort in the unknown, and glee in the grotesque, Supermassive Games’ cinematic storytelling brings new levels of emotion, immersion, and intensity to this darkly rich universe.

Experience a never-before-seen look at the wider world of Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive’s acclaimed multiplayer horror game. Filled with spine-chilling twists, this dark original tale is certain to haunt you long after it’s over.

Supermassive already announced the next Dark Pictures game, Directive 8020, which is sci-fi title that will kick of the anthology’s second season. No release date was attached to it, but the Dark Pictures games have come out on a yearly schedule since 2019’s Man of Medan.

The Casting of Frank Stone is set to arrive sometime in 2024.