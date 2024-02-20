PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning February 19, 2024

After a lot of looting and plundering last week, the list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning February 19, 2024, takes a different approach to excitement. The highlights of the week are survival horror game Pacific Drive, tactical RPG King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, and another game in the Warhammer 40,000 franchise.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of February 19 to 25, 2024.

PS5 Games

Pink Pong (February 19)

Balatro (February 20)

IREM Collection Volume 2 (February 20)

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology (February 20)

Qomp2 (February 20)

Return to Grace (February 20)

TEVI (February 20)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (February 20)

A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies (February 21)

Escape The Glitch (February 21)

Froggie – A Retro Platformer (February 21)

Slave Zero X (February 21)

502’s Arcade (February 22)

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (February 22)

Heroine Anthem Zero 2 : Scalescars Oath (February 22)

Inkulinati (February 22)

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (February 22)

Pacific Drive (February 22)

Quadroids (February 22)

Ruff Ghanor (February 22)

Yohane the Parhelion – NUMAZU in the MIRAGE – (February 22)

Operation Serpens (February 23)

Promenade (February 23)

Strange Horticulture (February 23)

Train Chase (February 24)

PS4 Games

Pink Pong (February 19)

3in1 Game Collection: Backgammon + Checkers + Mills (February 20)

Balatro (February 20)

IREM Collection Volume 2 (February 20)

Qomp2 (February 20)

Return to Grace (February 20)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (February 20)

A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies (February 21)

Froggie – A Retro Platformer (February 21)

Slave Zero X (February 21)

502’s Arcade (February 22)

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (February 22)

Geometric Sniper Z (February 22)

Inkulinati (February 22)

Quadroids (February 22)

Ruff Ghanor (February 22)

Creatura (February 23)

Flooded (February 23)

Instant Death (February 23)

My Bakery Empire (February 23)

Promenade (February 23)

Suika Watermelon Fruits (February 23)

A total of 25 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 22 titles. Both PS5 and PS4 get the delights of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, a turn-based tactics game that pits the player’s Grey Knights against the forces of Nurgle as they prevent the release of a plague on the galaxy.

However, most of the highlights can only be found on PS5. Pacific Drive puts its own twist on the survival horror genre as the player’s car plays an important part in surviving the anomalies and hazards of the Olympic Peninsula. Meanwhile, the dark fantasy retelling of Arthurian legend, King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, finally makes its way to console. Finally, there’s The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology, a puzzle adventure game based on Brian Jacques’ Redwall book series.