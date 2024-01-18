Until Dawn Movie in Development at PlayStation Productions

Sony’s PlayStation Productions has greenlit a movie based on Supermassive Games‘ horror title, Until Dawn. The movie will be directed by David F. Sandberg of Shazam! fame. The script is penned by Blair Butler (The Invitation), with Gary Dauberman (It, Annabelle) doing the latest pass on the script.

Until Dawn movie is being made by a “creative dream team,” says Sony’s Asad Qizilbash

News of Until Dawn movie was first shared by The Hollywood Reporter. PlayStation Studios and PlayStation Productions executive Asad Qizilbash said in a statement that the movie is being made by a “creative dream team” comprised of the game’s fans. Until Dawn released in 2015 as a PS4 exclusive, with Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida describing it as a “sleeper hit.” The company itself was surprised by the game’s positive reception and subsequent success.

“As our partnership with Sony Pictures continues to grow, we’re thrilled to work on our first movie with Screen Gems,” Qizilbash said. “We have a creative dream team working on Until Dawn, all huge fans of the game.”

As our partnership with Sony Pictures continues to grow, we're thrilled to work on our first movie with Screen Gems. We have a creative dream team working on Until Dawn, all huge fans of the game. @Sony @PlayStation @SonyPictures @CarterSwan https://t.co/6U3xM0bRgh — Asad Qizilbash (@aqizil) January 17, 2024

The movie’s cast and release window have yet to be announced.

Fans recon the game’s cast should reprise their roles in the movie. What do our readers think?