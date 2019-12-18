This is a category that’s quite special, and personal to every single person who plays games. Even when we turn off the console, there are certain games that stick with us, having an impact far outside of the moments of simply playing the game. While no one else wanted to give my Destiny obsession any credit in this category, there are plenty of games here that had a significant impact on us well after we finished playing them this year. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Most Impactful Game in 2019.

Most Impactful Game 2019 Winner

Death Stranding

Death Stranding is a powerful experience for those who let it in. Because of that nature, it’s understandably divisive. Our own review said the game wasn’t “fun” in the traditional sense of the word, but it certainly left an impact upon reaching its conclusion, an impact that necessitated some of the game’s more trying moments in order to drive home the point. There’s a weight to playing Death Stranding, both emotionally and in the effort it can take to push through difficult treks through rocky fields and snowy mountains. We’re just as clueless as Sam is, going on this journey with him, connecting with BB, other people, and learning the truth. And its unique multiplayer element makes a lonely world feel lived in and well-traveled despite Sam being all on his own. It stuck with us long after we turned it off, and even had a significant industry impact for people who didn’t play it, making it the most impactful game of 2019.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Death Stranding

Showing how absolutely personal this category is for every person, there were a ton of write-ins on this category, and some you might not completely expect. But who is anyone to tell anyone else what games did or didn’t impact them personally? Still, there was one game that a good majority of our readers chose, and it lined up with our own vote. You all loved Death Stranding, or at least agreed that it had a massive impact this year, but remember that this category should always be personal to you. So to the people who wrote in games like Crash Team Racing, Blood and Truth, and Days Gone, my hat is off to you.

