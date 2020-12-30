Even without full native compatibility on the PS5, PSVR still had a few big hitters this year, well-worth what the virtual reality platform has to offer. Many of the most standout experiences came as VR additions and support to other non-VR games, like the full VR integration of Star Wars Squadrons or VR support in Dreams. Dedicated virtual reality experiences were also big hits, like Iron Man VR putting you in the suit and The Walking Dead terrifying us in big and immersive ways. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best PSVR Game in 2020.

Best PSVR Game 2020 Winner

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a fantastic VR survival experience that puts you right in the middle of The Walking Dead universe. There’s a level of immersive fear that traditional games—and even other virtual reality games—just can’t achieve. From the visceral nature of the melee zombie kills, to the terrifying hordes that make escaping back to camp difficult, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a fantastic zombie game, an amazing virtual reality experience, and a great game overall.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Dreams

Dreams is an incredible experience that allows people to create pretty much anything using its suite of creative tools, and the VR update allowed creators to work within VR, and players to play the games in the headset too. Bringing Dreams to VR made an amazing set of tolls even more enticing, and even though creators would love to see more players, lots of people are loving using Dreams and its VR functionality to create.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday January 1.