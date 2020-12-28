If there’s one thing I’m most happy to see with this year’s Best Art Style nominees, it’s the broad variety of art styles present. Of course, that also means an even tougher time deciding which was “best,” with art being as subjective as it is. As with years prior, we left that question up to our staff without offering too many boundaries to get in the way. Our nominations this year include the realism of The Last of Us Part II, the throwback cartoon style of Cuphead, and the crafted world of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Art Style in 2020.

Best Art Style 2020 Winner

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tushima’s art style was a stylized realism, like a painting brought to life. Every vista and moment was picture perfect, with the wind moving the trees and grasses. Weather and lighting dynamically created stunning scenes that gave Tsushima island a brutal beauty, a land ravaged and invaded, yet serene and tranquil. It perfectly encompassed the calm reverence of the samurai with the intensity that Jin was capable of. In a sea of open world games, Ghost of Tsushima stands out in part because of just how incredible this island looked.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Ghost of Tsushima

Our readers overwhelmingly agreed: Ghost of Tsushima’s art style was the best this year. No other nominee even came close. With as subjective as this category is, it was fascinating to see how many people absolutely loved the visual style that Sucker Punch created for Jin Sakai’s tragic tale.

