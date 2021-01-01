Releasing at the tail end of the year, the PS5 got a few titles under its belt before the year ended. Though many of the year’s biggest hits like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima didn’t get a native PS5 app, we wanted to celebrate the games that released on the PS5, taking advantage of the new hardware and kicking off the next generation of gaming. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for best PS5 Game in 2020:

Best PS5 Game 2020 Winner

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Read our review.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure may have slid under the radar for many, but it’s an absolutely essential platforming experience, especially as a PS5 launch title. Free of the burdens of LittleBigPlanet’s creative modes, Sackboy is a wonderful crafted adventure with an immersive soundtrack, fun gameplay mechanics, and stunning visuals. It’s a game that we couldn’t stop smiling while playing, and a perfect co-op experience whether you’re on the couch or online. When you pick up the next-gen console for yourself, Sackboy is one PS5 adventure that shouldn’t be missed.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

For our readers, it was Insomniac’s follow-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man that really resonated as the best PS5 game this year. Taking everything Insomniac had learned from the first game, the studio made the entire experience better for Miles Morales, with a focused story and less open-world fluff to distract and get in the way. It also looks incredible on the PS5 with high frame rates and ray tracing that the original Marvel’s Spider-Man didn’t have on PS4.

