In many ways, this category crosses over a lot with our Best Ongoing Game category, most of these expansions and updates helping to carry on the lives of games well past their initial launch period. In some cases, these expansions have reinvigorated the game in ways the original launch never even dreamed of, giving the title a completely new life and purpose (and sometimes, a whole new platform). Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best DLC/Expansion in 2020.

Best DLC/Expansion 2020 Winner

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Read our review.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is amazing in a number of ways. It was made largely during work from home protocols amidst a pandemic. It kicked off the fourth year of Destiny 2, and was the first in a new trilogy of yearly expansions. It reworked many of Destiny 2’s fundamentals, provided a fresh new player experience, and gave many players a reason to either return or start playing for the first time. It launched a whole new Raid, has some of the best lore of the series, and tugs on story threads that have long been laying dormant in the Destiny universe. It also brought the game to PS5, the first time the console version has had 60fps in 4K, along with a FOV slider that makes it feel practically like a whole new game. Bungie has been challenged with continuing to make new expansions, content, story, activities, and gear that all remain relevant and keep people interested, and Beyond Light hit all the right notes for us, even as this year’s story across the seasons is just getting started.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

Beating out Destiny 2: Beyond Light by just a single vote (see? Every vote matters), Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath resonated with our readers as the best expansion this year, keeping the fighting game going by adding new characters, new features, and new epilogue story that once again plays around with time in that classic Mortal Kombat fashion.

