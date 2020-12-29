2020 was an interesting yet thin year for horror games. Yes, Resident Evil 3’s remake did release earlier this year, if you can believe it, and after Resident Evil 2 took it last year, can its sequel succeed again? A few other games got us unnerved, like VR’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and The Last of Us Part II, maybe not exactly a horror game, but one with plenty of scary moments. Which brought the scares in the best way though? Which one truly got under our skin? Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Horror Game in 2020.

Best Horror Game 2020 Winner

The Last of Us Part II

Read our review.

The Last of Us Part II is scary in more ways than one. Sure, it’s a game filled with horrifying zombie-like creatures and plenty of jump scares and tension to keep you on your toes, but it also delves deep into the horror of humanity, the horror of a vengeful mind, and the horror of love and loss. It might not be the traditional game you would think of when listing off “horror” experiences from this year, but we felt that The Last of Us Part II evoked and utilized its horror elements to great effect in order to get under players’ skin and tell its harrowing tale.

Reader’s Choice Winner

The Last of Us Part II

While Resident Evil 3 followed close behind, our readers ultimately thought The Last of Us Part II was also the best horror game of the year. It’s the kind of game that sticks with you long after finishing it, and whatever moments impacted you the most, everyone’s sure to have at least a nightmare or two about any of the game’s most terrifying moments.

