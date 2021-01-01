Platform exclusives are most people’s reason for choosing one console over another. Consoles are so similar in power and performance, that it’s the games we can’t experience on the other ones that lend each their unique upper hand. Sony locked down some pretty big exclusives this year, whether it was the first-party games or timed exclusives from third-party studios. As long as it didn’t hit another platform during the year, it was up for consideration. This year’s list is actually (spoilers) the same as our Game of the Year list, showing that PlayStation had a very, very strong year. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best PlayStation Exclusive in 2020.

Best PlayStation Exclusive 2020 Winner

The Last of Us Part II

Read our review.

With a smattering of votes across every game on the list, the vote came down to a close match-up between Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II, and Naughty Dog’s game just edged out the former. Known for sheer and incredible amounts of quality within their games, Naughty Dog once again crafted a masterpiece with a game that ironed out the gameplay wrinkles of the first game, had tons of accessibility features for all kinds of players, and was what we referred to as a “story worth telling” that felt like it neatly tied back to the first. It’s an emotional journey through vengeance, anger, and pain, but it also offers a look into this world from a new perspective, making us reconsider the black and white nature of heroes and villains. It’s production values were incredible, and it’s a feather in Sony’s cap as a PlayStation exclusive title.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Ghost of Tsushima

For our readers, The Last of Us Part II took second place, with Ghost of Tsushima winning that standoff for PlayStation Exclusive of the year. Taking awards in multiple other categories, both from our staff and the Reader’s Choice poll, Ghost of Tsushima was an incredible and beautiful adventure, and yet another fantastic game for the Sony faithful.

