Expect More ‘Incredible’ and ‘Creative’ Games Under New PlayStation Leadership

New Sony Interactive Entertainment CEOs Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino have made some big promises about future PlayStation games and experiences. The duo, who replaced veteran Jim Ryan, say that SIE’s new structure will ensure “increasingly incredible experiences” and “greater creativity.”

PlayStation ‘consistently the Best Place to Play’ games, says Sony

Sony published a joint letter by Hulst and Nishino to mark the start of their new roles on June 1, in which the duo said that PlayStation’s restructuring was important to simultaneously achieve the goal of improving profits and delivering better products and experiences to players.

SIE’s profit margins had recently come under the microsope due to increasing game budgets. Shortly afterwards, PlayStation underwent mass layoffs as part of organizational restructuring that took place prior to Ryan’s departure.

“Over the last 30 years we have consistently delivered the ‘Best Place to Play’ and the size of our community of players and creators has grown tremendously,” Hulst and Nishino wrote. “While having two CEOs is a new structure for SIE, we know this will foster greater creativity and innovation as we look for new ways to grow the business, always keeping our community at the forefront.”

