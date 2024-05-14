Sony Says PlayStation’s Future Is ‘Bright’ as It Reveals Jim Ryan’s Replacements

Sony has said that PlayStation has a “bright” future ahead as it announced two replacements for former CEO Jim Ryan. The company’s gaming division will now be co-managed by PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst and PlayStation platform executive Hideaki Nishino.

PlayStation CEO role split between two experienced executives

Announcing his departure after more than three decades at Sony, Ryan said that his role became challenging as it involved constant traveling, and coordinating operations across multiple time zones while doing so, leaving him little personal and family time. Sony seems to have taken note, and will now split Ryan’s role between Hulst and Nishino.

Hulst will be managing PlayStation’s Studio Business Group whereas Nishino will be managing the Platform Business Group. Both executives will report to Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) chairman, Hiroki Totoki.

“The future is incredibly bright for SIE and that is thanks to all of you,” Totoki said in a note to PlayStation employees. “Since I became Chairman in October 2023, I have been inspired by your enthusiasm, innovative approaches, and teamwork. These values will serve us well as we embark on the exciting future for SIE.”

Hulst and Nishino have pledged to continue building “incredible experiences.” You can read a statement from both on Sony’s website.