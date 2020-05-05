Mark your calendars for June 11th, folks. On this particular day, CD Projekt RED will unleash something new concerning Cyberpunk 2077. And, according to Global Community Lead Marcin Mamot, “stuff will be shown!”

CD Projekt teased the upcoming info drop in a recent post on Cyberpunk 2077′s official Twitter page. The tweet in question is complete with a “Night City Wire” image, which could mean any number of things. Who knows, the studio will host a news broadcast of some kind for whatever it has in store?

Mamot shared a similar tweet on his own page, hinting that fresh footage is on the horizon:

Stuff will be shown! pic.twitter.com/XzgQLH0w9P — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) May 5, 2020

What the developer will showcase serves as yet another mystery. While fans are patiently awaiting the reveal of new gameplay footage, CD Projekt previously hinted that DLC reveals may surface before Cyberpunk 2077’s September launch. In an investor call last month, studio President Adam Kiciński teased that details about Cyberpunk 2077 DLC will drop in “a similar scenario to The Witcher 3.”

As many fans may recall, the developer shared its plans for The Witcher 3’s post-launch content roughy three months prior to its May 2015 release. A June reveal of similar details for the new sci-fi RPG certainly sounds plausible, then. It’s also unclear if this means that CD Projekt RED will not be showing off any new gameplay during this week’s Inside Xbox event, which sees multiple third-party game reveals for Microsoft’s next-gen console. Presumably, some of these games will be PS5 releases as well, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla confirmed to be shown.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches later this year on September 17th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. A lore book from Dark Horse, The World of Cyberpunk 2077, will release next month on June 17th for $39.99. A Deluxe Edition is additionally in the works, listed at a price of $99.99.

[Source: Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]