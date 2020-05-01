As previously rumored, Ubisoft will unveil Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay next week. The footage shown will run on the Xbox Series X, since it’s premiering on Microsoft’s next Inside Xbox showcase. Xbox’s digital event is slated for May 7th at 8am PST. Other third-party studios are expected to share next-gen gameplay of their projects, too.

Ubisoft confirmed its plans to participate in next week’s Inside Xbox in the following Twitter post:

We will be happy to reveal our first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer during the First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox. Stay tuned. https://t.co/iogAt5lIAh — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) April 30, 2020

The publisher announced this Vikings-centric Assassin’s Creed during a livestream this past Wednesday. A cinematic trailer went live yesterday, putting the new characters, setting, and story details on display for the first time. Since then, myriad bits of information about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has flooded the internet.

This upcoming entry stars Eivor, a Viking raider who can be played as either male or female. Early in AC Valhalla, Eivor leaves Norway in hopes of establishing a Viking settlement in England. While much of the adventure takes place in England during the Dark Ages, players will have the option of returning to Norway.

Valhalla’s settlement is to serve an integral part throughout the whole experience. Players will expand the village by upgrading it, recruiting new settlers, and raiding other areas to gather needed resources for further growth. The settlement is also where players will upgrade and customize Eivor.

Developers from Ubisoft Montréal confirmed that RPG mechanics are returning in Valhalla. Various improvements have been implemented, too, namely for gear upgrades, combat, and the way in which skills and abilities function. Moreover, the team is introducing a new brand of fun in the form of what essentially amounts to Viking-style playable rap battles.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches this holiday season for the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

[Source: Assassin’s Creed on Twitter]