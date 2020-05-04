The cancellation of gaming events due to coronavirus rocked the industry something fierce. A number of entities are planning smaller digital events of their own to make up for it, however. Electronics Arts is the latest to unveil its plans on this particular front. On June 11th, the publisher will host a digital version of EA Play Live. Fans will be able to tune in via EA’s official website.

EA announced the news in the following Twitter post this morning,

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST… World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts #stayandplay (@EA) May 4, 2020

As you can see by the tweet and accompanying video, the publisher is divulging only a streaming date for now. Details such as a specific time, games, and so forth remain under wraps as of writing.

EA is bound to have a few surprises up its sleeve going into what would’ve been this year’s E3 week. Plus, fans patiently await news about the likes of Dragon Age 4 and the next Battlefield, the latter of which will arrive in 2021. Criterion Games is likely in the early stages of development on a new Need for Speed. With that in mind, the team probably won’t have much to share for quite a long while.

Despite the absence of E3 2020, June seems as though it will be jam-packed with gaming-related news and reveals. Both IGN and GamesRadar plan to host digital events in lieu of the summer trade show. Geoff Keighley recently unveiled Summer Game Fest, a monthslong celebration of games that begins this month and runs through August. It’s not clear if the EA Play Live is meant to be a part of Summer Game Fest, but Geoff Keighley has said he wants it to be an open-sourced flag under which all events and announcements this summer can fly.

[Source: Electronic Arts on Twitter]