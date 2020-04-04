The Entertainment Software Association might have failed to run a digital event in lieu of this year’s E3 but it isn’t giving up on the expo just yet. The organization has told its partners that a “reimagined” E3 is set to take place from June 15 to June 17, 2021.

No further details are available at this time.

Yesterday, veteran journalist Mike Futter reported that according to four separate sources close to the ESA, the organization spent weeks trying to put together a digital event following the cancellation of E3 2020 due to Coronavirus. However, the organization was unsuccessful and is now relying on its publisher and partners to come through. An official announcement will reportedly be made early next week.

In the interim, IGN has announced a ‘Summer of Gaming’ digital event in June. The company is collaborating with a number of industry giants including 2K, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Amazon, Google Stadia, Twitter, Devolver Digital, THQ Nordic, and more.

“With E3 2020 cancelled, IGN has a suite of programming planned to kick off in early June,” reads the announcement. “It includes publisher presentations with IGN pre – and post-discussions, remote developer interviews, hands-on demos and preview impressions, gameplay, and news segments recapping the biggest announcements. Audiences at home around the world can participate as well, sending in reaction videos, voting on favorite announcements, and more.”

According to Chief Content and Product Officer Peer Schneider, IGN’s event will be “a key moment for publishers and developers to connect with the audience worldwide.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Games Industry, IGN]

